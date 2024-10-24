Treasure Richards, one of Dr. Phil's most controversial guests, has re-emerged in the public eye with an unexpected career move.

Richards first gained widespread attention in 2018 after appearing on 'Dr. Phil,' where she claimed to be white and expressed disdain for Black people, despite being African American herself.

At just 16 years old, Richards shocked audiences with her offensive statements about her own race, which included calling Black individuals "fat," "gross," and "ugly."

Following her appearance on the show, Richards disappeared from the spotlight for a few years but has recently resurfaced. Now 22, she has started sharing content on OnlyFans, an online platform often associated with explicit material.

Richards announced her OnlyFans debut last month, posting a topless selfie to promote her page, though she maintained some modesty through strategic positioning. She shared that her earnings from the platform would go toward caring for her pets, specifically mentioning her dog's vet bills and her cat's vaccinations.

Her 2018 appearance on 'Dr. Phil' remains one of the show's most notorious episodes. Richards' mother, Monique, appeared alongside her, expressing concern over her daughter's racist views and possible mental health struggles.

On the show, Richards made shocking remarks, including that she identified with the Ku Klux Klan and believed she was Caucasian because her physical features did not match those of other African Americans. She even stated, "White is right."

After the episode aired, Richards' older sister, Nina, accused both her sister and Monique of fabricating the story to get a free trip to Los Angeles and gain fame, similar to viral star Danielle "Bhad Bhabie" Bregoli.

However, Richards has consistently denied that her behavior was an act, insisting, "I am not an actor, and I never will be."