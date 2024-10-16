Hannah Smith, former contestant from Season 6 of 'Love Island USA,' has issued an apology following her arrest on September 30th for a racist outburst.

In a statement posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 15, she wrote how she "deeply" regrets "the circumstances that led to my arrest... I am deeply sorry." She specifically apologized to those impacted by her behavior, including the officer and the Black community she insulted.

Smith went on to claim that she has "no recollection of that night" and emphasized that her actions were "out of character." She added, "All I can do is ask for forgiveness, in time, and to change my behavior and learn from this experience."

"I take responsibility for my actions," she wrote in the post, before thanking "those who have shown support during this time."

Hannah is facing serious charges after she was arrested at a concert venue in Atlanta, where she reportedly went on a racist tirade directed at a female officer from Cobb County.

According to sources, Smith allegedly yelled, "B***h, I can't wait to kill you... 'cause you're f*****g Black, and I hate Black b****s." She also reportedly added, "You hate white b*****s," among other insults. As a result, she faces two felony charges: terroristic threats and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Her lawyer revealed that Smith had been drinking at the time of the incident and may have left her drink unattended, suggesting that she has no memory of the events that followed. "Hannah is deeply troubled by these events... She regrets any actions she took that offended anyone," the lawyer said in a statement to 'TMZ.'

Smith, who appeared on 'Love Island USA' before being voted off on Day 10, is currently awaiting further developments as prosecutors review her case to determine the next steps.