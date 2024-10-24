Denzel Washington lost his usual calm demeanor during a recent encounter with paparazzi and fans outside the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The legendary actor, known for his composed presence, had been smiling and posing for pictures, but things took a turn when someone in the crowd apparently crossed a line.

Washington, visibly upset, made sure to address the situation directly, letting the overzealous group know they needed to back off.

In the video, Washington can be heard telling the crowd to relax and behave respectfully, warning them that they'd get their moment to interact with him "on the flip side" if they showed patience.

His frustration was evident as he firmly set boundaries for the crowd, making it clear that bad behavior wouldn't be rewarded with his attention.

It's not entirely clear what triggered the incident, but 'The Equalizer' actor's reaction felt reminiscent of his iconic "King Kong" scene from 'Training Day,' where he famously delivered a powerful and intense monologue.

The heated exchange occurred just before Washington was about to attend an event honoring his longtime friend Samuel L. Jackson.