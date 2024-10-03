Oscar Award winning actor Denzel Washington allegedly stormed out of a Diddy party after a reported heated exchange which took place during the event.

The 'Equalizer' actor allegedly "screamed" at the disgraced hip hop mogul before he "stormed out" of the event along with his wife of 41 years, Pauletta.

The heated exchange took place at one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous parties dating back to 2003, according to a source at 'US Weekly,' who remains anonymous.

The source — who claims they were friendly with the fallen "Bad Boy" mogul — claims Washington and Combs started a fuss during the celeb-studded all-night gathering.

The insider reported that the 69-year-old actor was allegedly heard screaming: "You don't respect anyone."

"[Denzel and his wife, Pauletta] had been partying until dawn [with Diddy], and they had seen something and stormed out," the unnamed source told the Hollywood media outlet.

The report led to fans sounding off in the comment section, insinuating that Washington is a "respectable man" who would likely not stand for any foolery. "Denzel always been a real one," one Instagram user replied.

"Denzel Washington is a respectable man. He knew what was up," a second penned. "Should have 'Equalized' Puffy [Combs] right there on the spot!" a third fan poked. That said, there is some evidence to show that Washington warned against such controversial Hollywood parties.

Fellow actor and comedian Brandon T. Jackson appeared to confirm this sentiment during an episode of 'Breaking the Machine' podcast, where he claimed the 'Fences' actor warned him long ago about "the devil" at industry parties.

"Denzel always told me, [when] we be at the parties, 'You leave 30 minutes before the devil get there. OK?' Always remember that Denzel would leave the parties early," Jackson, 40, reiterated in the actor's iconic voice back in January.

Today, the disgraced hip hop star is awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges. The 54-year-old is scheduled for a court appearance on October 9.