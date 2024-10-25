Angel Carter is dedicated to preserving her twin brother Aaron Carter's memory for her five-year-old daughter, Harper Noelle.

In a conversation with 'PEOPLE' at the Cirque du Soleil KOOZA premiere in Santa Monica on October 24, Carter shared the ways she helps Harper feel connected to her late uncle, despite his passing in 2022.

Though Harper doesn't have personal memories of Aaron, Carter incorporates him into their daily lives.

"You know she doesn't remember him necessarily, but we do talk about him a lot," Angel explained. She described how photos of Aaron fill their home, particularly in a digital frame that regularly displays pictures of him. "She sees Aaron, and she knows him," Angel said. This connection became even more meaningful recently when Harper said to her, "Mommy, I want to tell you something."

Carter recounted Harper's sweet words, "She said, 'Aaron, he lives in my heart, and he talks to me in my heart.' " Carter, who advocates for children's mental health through her work with the Kids Mental Health Foundation, felt this was a beautiful way for Harper to understand her uncle's presence. "It was really special," she said, adding, "I'm just happy that she's able to know who my twin brother is."

Reflecting on Aaron's life, Carter remembered how he cherished moments with Harper, especially as he had an unusual childhood himself due to fame. "When we had Harper, I think it was so surreal for him to be around a baby," she shared. Family gatherings, like her baby shower, were unfamiliar experiences for the "I Want Candy" singer, who grew up in the spotlight, but Carter found those moments with him especially valuable.

Carter also shared the profound impact of her family's tragic losses.

Her sisters, Leslie and Bobbie Jean's deaths, also died. She revealed that Leslie's sudden death in 2012, due to an overdose, emotionally prepared her for her twin brother's death.

"Her death completely blindsided me... When she died, I was already in therapy, preparing for Aaron's death," she shared.

On November 5, 2022, Aaron died at his home in Lancaster, California. A housekeeper found his body in his bathtub. After he was cremated, his ashes were left in the care of his twin sister, per the 'Los Angeles Times.' The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled the singer's death was accidental: drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam.

He was 34.