A conspiracy theory about Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly being involved in Aaron Carter's death has gone viral on social media in the wake of his arrest.

Diddy's relationships with various celebrities, including Usher and Justin Bieber, are being scrutinized after the music mogul was charged with sex trafficking and other offenses. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

At the center of the allegations against Diddy are his notorious "freak off" parties, which he allegedly arranged, coerced victims into participating in and recorded.

Following his arrest, a conspiracy theory gained traction on X, formerly Twitter, claiming that Carter may have been one of the alleged victims and had been planning to speak out on these drug-fueled sex parties before he died in 2022.

RELATED: Photo of Diddy in Bed With Jennifer Lopez, Aaliyah at His Party Resurfaces Online Amid Rapper's Legal Battle

The unverified rumor alleged that Carter was murdered before he could "expose" his alleged experiences at Diddy's gatherings.

One tweet about the conspiracy theory has been viewed more than 26 million times and received over 100,000 likes.

"Rumors are circulating that Aaron Carter was killed right before he was about to expose what happened at P. Diddy's sex trafficking parties where he was [a] childhood victim of drug abuse and rape," the tweet read. "Aaron Carter released albums under Sony Music Group Entertainment which is a parent company of P. Diddy's Bad Boy Records."

Rumors are circulating that Aaron Carter was killed right before he was about to expose what happened at P. Diddy’s sex trafficking parties where he was childhood victim of drug abuse and rape. Aaron Carter released albums under Sony Music Group Entertainment which is a parent… pic.twitter.com/3VxtXnrik0 — Diana Wallace (@DianaWallace888) September 23, 2024

As of this writing, there is no evidence backing up this rumor, and Diddy has never been a suspect in Carter's death.

The singer was found dead in his bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 5, 2022. He was 34.

Carter's death was ruled by authorities as accidental, and the cause of death was determined to be drowning and the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam. Police said they found no evidence of foul play.

RELATED: Ashton Kutcher Slammed Online After Curious Reaction To Diddy's Controversial Parties Resurfaces: 'Might Also Be Guilty'

However, Carter's fiancée Melanie Martin and mom Jane Carter raised questions about the singer's death, with Jane suggesting that it may have been a "potential homicide."

While there is no proof that Diddy had any ties to Carter's death, some X users said they believe it's possible that the late singer had been abused when he was a young pop star and had planned to speak out before he died.

"It was obvious to me Aaron Carter had been abused. This makes sense," one X user wrote.

"I remember he was definitely not a quiet one, I can see him exposing," another pointed out. "Such a sad situation."

"His death NEVER felt right," a third user commented.

A different user tweeted: "If this is true, it's beyond disturbing. The layers of power, abuse, and cover-up in the industry are terrifying. Aaron's story deserves to be heard, and justice needs to be served. This is way bigger than just rumors—it's a potential bombshell.

"Expose them all!" a fifth person commented.

However, others slammed those spreading the conspiracy theory, insisting that it was unlikely to be true and disrespectful to Carter.

"Okay the reach is getting wild," an X user wrote. "Ridiculous."

"This is super dangerous rhetoric. Stop using celebrities' death to fuel Diddy's case," another commented.

A different person pleaded, "Can you leave this poor man alone already like let him rest and stop dragging his name and or making fake news stories[?]"