Lil Durk was reportedly apprehended by law enforcement in Florida after allegedly attempting to flee the country.

According to the FBI, the "Hellcats & Trackhawks" rapper had booked flights to Dubai and Switzerland and was listed as a passenger on a private jet bound for Italy.

However, Durk, real name Durk Devontay Banks, was arrested before he could board that last alleged flight. It's unclear what the motive behind the alleged Dubai and Switzerland flights are or were.

In other Durk news, the Village of Broadview, Illinois, rescinded the honorary key it awarded to Lil Durk just a week ago. The decision comes after the rapper's arrest in Florida on charges related to a murder-for-hire plot, leading the village to also end its partnership with his non-profit organization, Neighborhood Heroes.

In a statement, officials emphasized the importance of public figures upholding moral and ethical standards, stating, "Given the news that Durk 'Lil Durk' Banks has been arrested in Florida and charged with murder for hire, the Village of Broadview is withdrawing our honorary 'key to the village' granted to Durk and is terminating our partnership agreement with his youth organization, Neighborhood Heroes Foundation."

The 32-year-old was detained in Broward County, Florida, on Thursday, October 24. According to law enforcement, he and several members of his music crew, Only the Family (OTF), were involved in a plot targeting Quando Rondo's cousin. This act was allegedly in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von, a rapper associated with Durk's label, by a member of Rondo's circle. Durk and five members of OTF, including Kavon Grant, Deandre Wilson, Keith Jones, David Lindsey, and Asa Houston, now face multiple charges related to the incident.

Durk, a well-known figure from the Chicago drill music scene, has seen significant success, with five solo albums reaching the Billboard 200's top five and a Grammy Award win for his 2023 single "All My Life" featuring J. Cole. However, his legal troubles have overshadowed his recent accolades, as details of the alleged conspiracy surfaced in an unsealed indictment.

The indictment describes how tensions escalated following the 2020 death of King Von, thought to be referred to as D.B. in legal documents. The altercation that led to his death set off a chain of events that reportedly culminated in Durk's associates plotting to kill T.B., an alleged rival. In August 2022, Durk's team allegedly tracked down T.B. in Los Angeles, resulting in the fatal shooting of Saviay'a Robinson, or S.R.

All five defendants face charges of conspiracy, murder-for-hire using interstate facilities, and use of firearms in a crime of violence.