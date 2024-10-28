Saoirse Ronan Goes Viral with Her Response to Paul Mescal's Joke on Defending Oneself from an Attack
Saoirse Ronan has gone viral for her response to a joke Paul Mescal made during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show."
Aside from Mescal, Eddie Redmayne and Denzel Washington were also present as guests.
At one point of the show, the guests and host Graham Norton discussed how to defend oneself from an attack.
It was during this time that Mescal joke about using an object, such as a phone, as a weapon in order to protect oneself.
Mescal said, "Who is actually going to think about that? If someone actually attacked me, I'm not going to go 'phone.'"
"Sorry mum, one second," he made a show of holding a phone to his ear. "BANG."
Even Redmayne agreed, "That's a very good point."
The mood visibly shifted when Ronan pointed out, "That's what girls have to think about all the time."
"Am I right, ladies?" she went on to ask the audience and received a huge cheer and applause in return.
People on the internet have a lot to say not just about Ronan's response, but also how the men dealt with the subject matter at hand.