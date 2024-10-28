Olivia Rodrigo has expressed an interest in returning to acting.

At the premiere of her concert film "Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour," which will air on Netflix this week, the Grammy-winning singer shared her thoughts on the topic.

"I would love that," Rodrigo said to E! News. "I love telling stories and I love telling stories in songs, but I'm not opposed to telling stories in film too."

"I'd really be into that," she confirmed. "Who knows? We'll see where the wind takes me."

Rodrigo was part of the cast of Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," where she played the role of Nini Salazar-Roberts from season one to three.

The "Vampire" singer was unable to return for the fourth and final season, according to Just Jared.

The pop star told Variety in an interview early this year that she was interested in starring in a coming-of-age film.

"I love movies," Rodrigo said during the Academy's Governor's Awards. "I love telling stories."

"I really want to do a coming-of-age thing maybe before I'm actually of age," she added. "Maybe I am of age already."

Rodrigo has already turned 21 last Feb. 20.

While her acting career had to take the backseat, Rodrigo's singing career has been flourishing, to say the least.

Her two albums, "Sour" (2021) and Guts (2023), have been international hits, and the singer-songwriter has just wrapped up her "GUTS World Tour."