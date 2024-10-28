Adele recently revealed an unexpected health issue: partial deafness in one ear due to a severe infection.

The 36-year-old "Rolling in the Deep" singer experienced excruciating pain, "worse than childbirth," after contracting a rare water bacteria while she was in Munich for her series of "Adele in Munich" shows.

Adele opened up about her recent health struggles in a recent show in Las Vegas, saying, "I have an ear infection, which is pretty grim."

"I've never had one before. It's the most painful thing that's ever, ever happened to me," she went on. "It was worse than childbirth. It's a rare water bacteria. It's very hard to treat."

Adele also expressed a strong desire to "chop off" her ear after a misdiagnosis, frustrated by being given incorrect antibiotics.

Adele has an ear infection😭 pic.twitter.com/XU1Up7NNnq — caryssa (@dellyfromdablok) October 26, 2024

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter said, "I was on the wrong antibiotics for a few days, and they managed to give me one that started to work."

"I wanted to chop my ear off a few times," she added.

While she revealed that she isn't experiencing any more pain, she explained, "I'm no longer in pain, which is great but I'm a bit deaf in my left ear!"

The singer is not a stranger to sharing personal struggles as she spoke up about a challenging health issue she confronted.

Adele also confessed to encountering a fungal skin illness in the groin region in 2013. This condition typically impacts the upper thighs, buttocks, and lower abdomen, causing discomfort and inconvenience, which she revealed to her Las Vegas audience in June.

Meanwhile, the "Hello" singer has recently announced she will be taking lengthy hiatus from the entertainment industry once her Las Vegas residency concludes.

"I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart," she told her Munich fans last September.

Adele, who is two years into her residency, "Weekends with Adele," revealed in July her intention to go on a break following the series of shows, which is due to end next month.

She also told Germany's ZDF public broadcast service at the time, "I don't have any plans for new music at all."

"I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

Article originally appeared on 'Music Times.'