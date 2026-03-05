Marlon Wayans says "Scary Movie 6" is designed to "bring back laughter" by pushing back against what he calls cancel culture, as he promotes the newly released trailer for the 2026 horror-comedy sequel.

In recent interviews tied to the trailer launch, Wayans said the upcoming film aims to "bring back comedy the way it used to be" and that the only way to do that is to "cancel the cancel culture." He stressed that the movie's goal is to restore a looser style of comedy that he feels has been restricted by online backlash and studio caution.

Wayans, who returns as Shorty Meeks and reunites with his family on the franchise, described the project as multi-generational and promised that no group will be off limits for jokes, according to Deadline. He said the creative team plans to "make fun of everybody" and act as "equal opportunity offenders," signaling a return to the broad parody that defined the early entries.

The comedian also linked the movie's tone to his long-standing criticism of cancel culture, saying society has "forgotten how to laugh" and that he does not intend to adjust his humor to please "scared executives." He argued that the new film is his chance to challenge that directly on screen.

"Scary Movie 6" is scheduled to reach theaters on Jun. 12, 2026, with Paramount and Miramax backing the release. The sequel was filmed in Atlanta and brings back franchise veterans, including the Wayans brothers, with director Michael Tiddes and producer Rick Alvarez among the key creative figures shaping the film, Yahoo News reported.

The cast pairs Wayans with a mix of returning stars and new faces, led by Anna Faris and Regina Hall, alongside his role as Shorty Meeks.

The new film continues a franchise that began in 2000 with "Scary Movie," a spoof of "Scream" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer" that followed a group of teenagers hunted by a masked killer and went on to earn more than 270 million dollars worldwide.

Four sequels followed between 2001 and 2013, each focusing on recent horror hits and thrillers, including titles like "The Ring," "Signs," "The Grudge," and "Paranormal Activity."

Across the first five films, the series became known for its raunchy slapstick, rapid-fire pop culture jokes, and recurring leads Anna Faris as Cindy Campbell and Regina Hall as Brenda Meeks, who appeared in most of the installments.

Collectively, the franchise has earned close to $900 million at the global box office, cementing "Scary Movie" as one of the most commercially successful parody series in modern Hollywood, as per The Numbers.