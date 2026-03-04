Demi Lovato is opening up about her past behavior on Disney Channel sets, admitting she "wasn't the nicest" and was "bratty on set" as a teenager while explaining that she was "so miserable" and struggling behind the scenes.​

In a new episode of the podcast "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer," released Tuesday, Mar. 3, the 33-year-old singer looked back on her Disney years with a mix of regret and compassion for her younger self. She told Palmer that she now understands how much pressure she was under and wishes she had given herself more grace at the time.​

Lovato, who rose to fame on the Disney Channel series "As the Bell Rings" and "Sonny with a Chance" and in the TV movies "Camp Rock" and "Camp Rock 2," said she has since made amends to many people she worked with, according to People.

As part of her recovery and Alcoholics Anonymous work, she apologized for being "challenging to work with" and explained that her attitude came from deep unhappiness and mental health struggles.​

She recalled often thinking that people on set who greeted her didn't genuinely care how she was doing, which fed into her resentment and distance. Lovato said she "just wanted so badly for someone to see" that she was in pain, and that her "bratty" behavior was never meant to be personal.​

The singer described experiencing a "breakdown" after touring to promote "Camp Rock 2," which led her to seek treatment and begin addressing her issues. She cited struggles with an eating disorder and mental health while filming, calling those years both formative and extremely difficult, Distractify reported.​

Lovato added that she can now look back on that period with "so much gratitude" despite the darker moments. She said the Disney years launched her career and gave her friendships she expects to keep for life, even as she continues to reckon with the way fame affected her as a teenager.​

Alongside her reflections, Lovato is also focused on new creative projects. She is set to release her first cookbook, "One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food," on March 31, connecting her ongoing healing journey to a healthier relationship with eating and self-care, as per CafeMom.​