"Life Is Strange," the live-action adaptation of the acclaimed video game, has cast Maisy Stella and Tatum Grace Hopkins in the lead roles of Chloe Price and Max Caulfield for Amazon's Prime Video.

The series is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios in partnership with game publisher Square Enix, Story Kitchen, and LuckyChap Entertainment. Charlie Covell, known for "The End of the F***ing World" and "Kaos," will serve as creator, writer, and showrunner.

Stella will portray Chloe, a rebellious teen from the fictional town of Arcadia Bay, while Hopkins takes on the role of Max, a photography student who discovers she can rewind time. The show will follow the core narrative of the original 2015 game, focusing on Max's return to Arcadia Bay and the restoration of her strained friendship with Chloe, according to Variety.

According to the official synopsis, Max's powers emerge when she saves Chloe's life during a violent incident at their high school. As Max struggles to understand and control her ability, the pair begin investigating the disappearance of fellow student Rachel Amber.

Their search exposes a darker side of Arcadia Bay that involves secrets, corruption, and a looming environmental disaster threatening the coastal town. The story builds toward a life-or-death decision that forces Max and Chloe to weigh their bond against the fate of the wider community, Bleeding Cool reported.

"Life Is Strange" marks Hopkins' television debut after a stage career that includes Broadway productions such as "The Queen of Versailles" and "For the Girls." She has also appeared in the short film "Meek."

Stella is best known for her six-season run as Daphne Conrad on ABC's country-music drama "Nashville." She recently drew attention for her film debut in "My Old Ass," which earned her awards recognition, and will appear in upcoming projects "Poetic License" and "Flowervale Street."

Amazon first greenlit the "Life Is Strange" series in 2025, nearly a decade after adaptation talks initially surfaced. A release date has not yet been announced, but the series is expected to stream exclusively on Prime Video in key markets worldwide, as per IGN.