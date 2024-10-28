Members of Jerry Jones' family was evaluated after a freak car accident took his kids by surprise while arriving to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

According to reports, Jones' kids were present in the vehicle during the time of the accident, including his daughter, Charlotte Jones Anderson, his son, Jerry Jones Jr., and Charlotte's son, Shy Anderson Jr., on Sunday, October 27.

The dangerous incident happened ahead of the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers game, as the 'New York Post' reported that the "second vehicle in the Jones Family caravan" was hit outside of the stadium.

"The second vehicle in the Jones Family caravan was struck by a rising barricade outside of Levi's Stadium," Jon Machota, who covers the Dallas Cowboys, reported in a post on Twitter, now known as X.

The fear--according to members of the Jones family--is that Charlotte may have suffered a rib injury, and that Jerry Jr. has a head injury. @TheAthletic @TheAthleticNFL https://t.co/CZJLJqtxWd — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 28, 2024

"Charlotte Jones, Jerry Jones Jr. and Shy Anderson Jr. were in the vehicle. Charlotte and Jerry Jr. were both evaluated by team medical staff at the stadium and were then able to move on to the visiting owners suite for the game."

Fans were suspicious of the incident, and appeared baffled that such an incident could simply occur randomly. "How the hell do you get 'struck by a rising barricade'?" one inquisitive fan asked. "Still trying to figure out what a rising barricade is. Easy to just type what cops say. Journalism dead," another penned, who appeared to be dissatisfied with the explanation.

It's been reported that the family attends most of the Cowboys' games, no matter the day of the week — as Charlotte serves as the Cowboys' executive vice president and chief brand officer. She's also the first woman to obtain the role of chairman at NFL's Foundation.

All of Jones' children are co-owners of the successful franchise, with Stephen Jones filling the role as chief operating officer, per the media outlet.

Charlotte and Jerry were both shaken up after the bizarre accident, however, were both able to make their way into the venue. The Jones family were highlighted for their unwavering support and commitment to the Cowboys, even through barricades.

The 49ers beat the Cowboys with a score of 30 to 24. The Cowboys, helmed by Dak Prescott, is now 3-4.