After a public and tumultuous divorce, Ben Affleck is reportedly ready to date again — however, he reportedly has one non-negotiable condition.

The 52-year-old rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez in 2022 after the two dated way back in 2002. That said, the romance fell into ruins, Affleck divorced from Jenny From the Block for the second time after she filed to split in August.

Now, it's been reported that the actor is open to dating once again, but only under the condition that the woman is sober, per insiders close to the actor.

As a recovering alcoholic, Affleck was reminded how important his sobriety is amid the "tough" split from his ex-wife and how critical it is that he never jeopardize his health. "Ben has not given up on relationships and finally feels ready to move forward and start dating again," an insider at the 'Daily Mail' said.

"He is not going to jump into anything serious until the divorce is finalized but that does not mean he cannot date" the source added, maintaining that, "He only wants to date someone who is sober or in recovery."

Affleck moved out of their $68 million mansion in Brentwood, California, before the two began regularly spending time apart, many times even on separate coasts.

Lopez, 55, was spotted biking solo in the Hamptons while Affleck was conducting business on the West Coast.

"These past two years have been tough for Ben and as he begins to heal, one thing is very clear: his recovery comes before anything. He is not going to put his sobriety in jeopardy," the source reported.

In the process of prioritizing his health, the insider shared that at one point the 'Gone Girl' actor was upset by the news that people feared he may "relapse" under the pressure amid his sobriety journey.

"Ben tries to avoid reading the news but it did upset him that people thought he relapsed because he had not," the source stated. "Like every alcoholic, Ben just wakes up with one goal in mind. To stay sober for that day."