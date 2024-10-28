Singer Loomis recently issued a heartfelt apology after her National Anthem performance took a turn for the worse during a live broadcast for the Free & Equal Elections Foundation debate on C-SPAN.

On Wednesday, October 23, Loomis had the honor of opening the debate with "The Star-Spangled Banner," but her performance quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons when her voice cracked on the high notes.

Read more: Singer Loomis Botches National Anthem During Live Debate With Curse Words

Caught off guard, Loomis swore mid-performance, exclaiming, "I f***ed it up, I f***ed it up. Can I go back, please?" before an off-camera voice reminded her it was a live broadcast.

Although visibly shaken, she managed to regain her composure and finish the song, walking off the stage to applause.

The incident sparked comparisons online to Fergie's controversial rendition of the anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, with social media users quick to share clips of the moment.

In response to the widespread attention, Loomis addressed the mishap in an Instagram video on Sunday, October 27, acknowledging the "craziness" that followed her performance.

In the video, she sincerely apologized to the event organizers, saying, "I want to take a moment to apologize to the amazing team at @FreeAndEqualElections, their incredible production crew, and all of you who were watching! 🇺🇸🎤" She added that singing the anthem had always been a nerve-racking task, and unfortunately, her fears materialized on a public stage.

In her Instagram post caption, she explained: "I was a little late there and didn't have a clear cue, which left me flustered when we went live! I know it wasn't my best, and I'm truly sorry if it didn't hit the mark."

"I take full responsibility on my part and ask that you don't use this incident to reflect on the artist I'm am and trying to be," she added in the caption. "I'm so grateful for the opportunity and all the love and support I've received. I'm taking this as a lesson learned, and I can't wait to come back even stronger! 🙏💖."

This incident follows a similar situation earlier this year when country singer Ingrid Andress admitted to performing the anthem under the influence at the MLB Home Run Derby.