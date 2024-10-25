A singer named Loomis faced harsh criticism after her attempt at the National Anthem took a surprising turn during a live broadcast at the Free and Equal Elections Presidential debate on Thursday, October 24.

Dressed in an elegant two-piece skirt set, Loomis started her performance smoothly, but stumbled when she reached the high notes of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

As she sang "And the rockets' red glare," her pitch faltered, and she quickly realized her mistake, blurting out, "I f****d it up, I f****d it up. Can I go back, can I go back please?"

A cameraman, positioned off-camera, swiftly reminded her, "You're live," capturing her shocked expression. Loomis attempted to recover but admitted on the mic, "I got too nervous," before continuing in a strained voice.

Social media quickly erupted with reactions, with many comparing her performance to an 'SNL' skit. Some commenters mentioned that Loomis was doing well until the high note, while others brought up singer Fergie's infamous 2018 rendition of the anthem, claiming that Loomis' performance might finally put Fergie's critics at ease.

Loomis' fumble even led some to express newfound sympathy for Fergie, whose real name is Stacy Ann Ferguson, whose theatrical and blues-inspired version of the anthem at the NBA All-Star Game was widely panned in 2018. Many basketball fans and players struggled to keep a straight face during the 49-year-old's performance, with Golden State Warriors' baller Draymond Green notably unable to hold back laughter.

Following her own backlash that same year, the former Black Eyed Peas singer issued a statement explaining her artistic intentions: "I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem... I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone."

Back in August, Tyrese faced online backlash for his distinctive rendition of the national anthem. The R&B crooner sported a fake beard and wig with a matching bell-bottoms set in an attempt to embody Marvin Gaye while singing "The Star-Spangled Banner."

So nobody was gonna tell me Tyrese was out here singing the National Anthem in a lace front wig AND beard tryna sing like Marvin Gaye?



UNPROVOKED?! pic.twitter.com/A65QTcdo6X — toddy 2 hotty, M.S. (@kinpheauxk) August 12, 2024

The singer took the stage at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys pre-season game on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

However, his performance wasn't well-received by everyone, leading to criticism from puzzled viewers. Amid numerous comparisons, one user commented that while Tyrese, 45, aimed for something specific, he ultimately fell short.

"Thank you," Tyrese responded, sharing a screenshot of the critic's post. "You're always welcome here... respectfully, I don't really know if I agree. Few bad notes? Mheeeee that's an open mic for you."