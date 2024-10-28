All the kids waiting on a chocolate treat may have to settle for "a little cash" when they visit Martha Stewart's house.

Stewart appears to be an active participant in the spooky day, telling 'Vogue' exactly how she welcomes visitors and what they get upon arriving at her residence.

The business mogul revealed that she gives children an "assortment of candies" in addition to taking time to explain exactly how she spends her time during the fan-favorite dress-up holiday.

"I live on a farm now, so the gate is always decorated, and the security guard has to open the gate for children who are trick-or-treating," the 83-year-old expressed to the media outlet. "I usually give children an assortment of candies – quite a few candies — in a bag and a little cash too."

Although the superstar entrepreneur didn't expound on how much she drops into trick-or-treaters pockets, she did recall her own memories of celebrating Halloween, including the enjoyable act of carving pumpkins.

"We used to make box lanterns out of a cardboard box–you cut a jack-o'-lantern, and on the sides, paste orange and black tissue paper over the holes, and you would put a candle in it, a real candle," Stewart, 83, added.

"You would walk it in the Halloween parade to school, where we would all congregate down the playing fields, and in the middle of the playing field, we threw our beautiful pumpkin boxes, I want to call them, down into the pool," she concluded.

Speaking of spooky things, Stewart scoffed at the senior-focused dating show, the 'Golden Bachelorette,' blatantly and unapologetically telling Andy Cohen on an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live' that she's "Absolutely not" interested in participating for this reason.

"The guys aren't hot enough," Stewart darted. She also added how she wouldn't participate even if she was paid millions, per 'ENSTARZ.'