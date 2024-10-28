Bad Bunny published on Sunday a Kamala Harris video on his social media accounts, in which the vice president and Democratic candidate talks about the importance of the current election for Puerto Ricans, both in the island and on the United States continental land.

El Conejo didn't add any words himself, but there weren't really necessary. The video appeared originally on Kamala's page and he reposted it on his Instagram stories. Then he reposted several times a segment in which she says "I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do. When Puerto Rico needed a and a competent leader," regarding to his management as president of the devastation created by Hurricane María in 2017.

Bad Bunny has 45.6 million followers on Instagram.

"There is so much at stake in this election for Puerto Rican voters and for Puerto Rico. And this election is not just a choice between Donald Trump and me. It is a choice between two very different visions for our nation. One, his focused on the past and on himself and the other ours that is focused on the future and on you. Puerto Rico is home to some of the most talented, innovative and ambitious people in our nation, and Puerto Ricans deserve a president who sees and invests in that strength.

As president, I will bring down the cost of housing, invest in small businesses and entrepreneurs, and fight to finally secure equal access to programs that strengthen the health care system and support children, seniors and working people. I will create a new Puerto Rico Opportunity Economy Task Force, where the federal government will work with the private sector, with nonprofits and community leaders to foster economic growth and create thousands of new, good paying jobs in Puerto Rico, including for our young people. And I know that Puerto Rico's economic future depends on urgently rebuilding and modernizing the island's energy grid. That's why I will cut red tape, ensure disaster recovery funds are used quickly and effectively, and work with leaders across the island to ensure all Puerto Ricans have access to reliable, affordable electricity.

I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do. When Puerto Rico needed a and a competent leader, he abandoned the island, tried to block aid after back to back devastating hurricanes, and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults. And now Donald Trump promises to be even more extreme, talking about using the military against his political enemies and being a dictator on day one. Puerto Ricans deserve better."

"As president, I will always fight for you and your families, and together we can turn the page and chart a new and a joyful way forward to a future where everyone can not just get by, but get ahead. I thank you and please take care."

Originally published in 'Latin Times.'