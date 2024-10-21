Lionel Messi and Bad Bunny are teaming up for a new Adidas collaboration.

Adidas officially announced the exciting collaboration featuring soccer legend and renowned musician, Bad Bunny x Lionel Messi x Adidas sneaker collection, which includes three distinct styles.

The collection will feature the Gazelle Indoor sneakers, the F50 soccer cleats, and an exclusive archival Adidas shoe that won't be available for public purchase, according to 'Complex.'

The Gazelle and F50 styles are both showcased in a striking gold color, symbolizing the numerous trophies the Argentine professional footballer has garnered throughout his illustrious career. Each pair of sneakers incorporates several unique design elements, including the signatures of both Messi, 37, and Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, prominently displayed on the Three Stripes branding.

Additionally, Messi's iconic jersey number, 10, is represented as an "X" on the heel, while co-branding appears on the shoe's tongue, enhancing the collection's exclusivity.

Bad Bunny, 30, shared his admiration for Messi in the Instagram post.

"Messi's last name has become its own word, a synonym for greatness, courage and heart. Watching him play with the passion he does is a privilege. I compare the love he feels for his country and his sport to the love I feel for music and Puerto Rico. Collaborating with him is an honor that so many people dream of and I never even imagined I could achieve it," he said. "Today, I feel so grateful to be able to represent our culture with the GOAT."

The eagerly anticipated collection is set to launch on Saturday, October 26, and will be available through the Adidas Confirmed app and select Adidas retailers.

Prices for the various styles will range from $180 to $300, offering fans a chance to own a piece of this historic collaboration that celebrates both sport and culture.