New mom Hailey Bieber boldly proclaims she's "making b—ches mad" in her latest TikTok, imitating influencer Nara Smith while promoting her skincare line, Rhode.

In the TikTok, Bieber is seen making herself buttered toast for breakfast over a VoiceOver audio explaining all the steps for "making b—ches mad," including posting a selfie looking pretty, doing something with her life, and getting paid.

The bread is noticeably branded with the word "Rhode," promoting Bieber's successful line of skincare products. Earning over $42.5 million by earned media value in July 2024, the line is the highest-grossing skincare brand in the US.

The 27-year-old is seemingly focusing much of her effort on newfound motherhood and pouring into her business, as reports speculate that husband Justin Bieber is struggling amid Diddy's case, given his past relationship with the now disgraced mogul. An insider recently told Radar Online that he's barely eating as Hailey attempts to get Justin into therapy.

Meanwhile, this is the second time Smith has recently been imitated by someone in the spotlight. Singer Ariana Grande also recently tried her hand at doing her best trad wife impression while promoting her own beauty line, r.e.m.

"This is so intense. All I can think of is Nara Smith," Grande joked, before imitating the influencer's "made from scratch" monologues. She continued, "And when I got home from the Academy Gala, I made my kids some Capri Sun from scratch and I zested some lemons."

