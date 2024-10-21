Justin Bieber is honoring Liam Payne.

The singer took to his Instagram Stories to honor Payne by sharing a video of fan tributes to Payne. The video showed handwritten notes from fans, letters, flowers, and pictures among other tributes.

"You are allowed to grieve as a family. You are allowed to love someone you never met. You are allowed to admire someone for their art. You are allowed to cry, to break, to feel like part of you is gone," the audio of the video says.

Read more: Liam Payne Had Pink Cocaine and Multiple Drugs in His Body at the Time of His Death

Bieber captioned the post by saying: "Rest easy Liam," and used a white heart emoji and a red, broken heart emoji on the post as well.

Since his death on October 16, Payne has been honored by various people in the music industry. His "For You" collaborator, Rita Ora, broke down as she sang their song at one of her concerts.

Rita Ora singing "For You" in Japan last night, her song with Liam Payne



“I can’t even sing this right now ”



She showed a picture of Liam and her in the background 💔



pic.twitter.com/G0aEl5NYqA — Erin ×͜× ✨LTdefenseless28✨ (@tdefenseless28) October 17, 2024

She later took to social media to memorialize him.

"I'm devastated 💔 He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P," she shared.

I’m devastated 💔 He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a… pic.twitter.com/VxcwdBoJFm — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) October 17, 2024

Simon Cowell, who discovered Payne first in 2008 on the talent show X Factor before Payne came back in 2010 to addition again, spoke out about Payne's death.

"You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens. Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you," he said in his post.

The men of One Direction also made their own posts about Payne's death, in addition to a collective statement together.

"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved deeply," they said.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam," it concluded.

Payne died at the age of 31 after he had fallen from a third-story balcony while repeatedly being under the effects of some narcotics. A report by Good Morning America revealed that he had pink cocaine, cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack in his system at the time of his death.

Article originally published on 'Music Times.'