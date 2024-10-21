Justin Bieber's wife Hailey uploaded a video on her official Instagram account, showing her support for her husband's performance.

According to Page Six on October 20, Bieber's surprise appearance took place at Don Toliver's concert at his Los Angeles concert on October 19.

Clips showed the "Love Yourself" hitmaker enjoying on the stage with a special live performance of "Private Landing," which was released on February 24, 2023. The song is also from Toliver's album "Love Sick."

Hailey Bieber publicou mais um vídeo de Justin Bieber performando “Private Landing” com Don Toliver pic.twitter.com/094t6mZqiG — Fontes Bieber (@fontesbieber) October 20, 2024

hailey bieber at Justin Biebers & Don toliver’s concert last night never looked better! pic.twitter.com/xWQZ5Xphun — k (@ilikbiebers) October 20, 2024

On platform X (formerly Twitter), fans expressed how heartwarming it was seeing Bieber perform live.

Meanwhile, others took this as a sign of possible new music from the pop star, given how he had suddenly returned to the stage.

been listening to private landing non stop lately and now he’s performing the song? ITS A SIGN https://t.co/w51m4Ub61o — s (@aroundfairies) October 20, 2024

😭 yall don’t know the excitement I’ll have when he drops new music and goes on tour!!!! I HOPE HE HAS A VIP PACKAGE I CAN HELP WITH!!!! The way I’d pass out.😂😂😂 https://t.co/AYWVfzQM3n — Eloy Perez III (@ItsEloyPerez) October 21, 2024

king came outside???? https://t.co/p8ULedOAeO — briya saw dpr 🪄 (@mooseknucklesub) October 21, 2024

BRING MY MAN BACK TO STAGE 🗣️🗣️ https://t.co/P8QZH7UmXW — 𝐧𝐨𝐞 🇦🇷 (spooky ver) (@gravityjimin) October 20, 2024

The outlet also shared that Bieber's surprise performance occurred one month after Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in New York City due to sex trafficking charges.

On October 9, US Weekly disclosed that Bieber was "in a hard place mentally" and that it was difficult for him to process Combs' allegations, given his history with the music mogul. It also shared that Bieber was "disgusted" by the scandal.

Moreover, People shared in September that Bieber was aware of Combs' situation but has instead directed more of his focus to his newborn son, Jack Bieber.

Article originally published on Music Times