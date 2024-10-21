Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With Unexpected Performance Amid Diddy Drama, Hailey Shows Support
Justin Bieber's wife Hailey uploaded a video on her official Instagram account, showing her support for her husband's performance.
According to Page Six on October 20, Bieber's surprise appearance took place at Don Toliver's concert at his Los Angeles concert on October 19.
Clips showed the "Love Yourself" hitmaker enjoying on the stage with a special live performance of "Private Landing," which was released on February 24, 2023. The song is also from Toliver's album "Love Sick."
Read more: Diddy's Comment to Justin Bieber in Resurfaced Jimmy Kimmel Interview Definitely Didn't Age Well
On platform X (formerly Twitter), fans expressed how heartwarming it was seeing Bieber perform live.
Meanwhile, others took this as a sign of possible new music from the pop star, given how he had suddenly returned to the stage.
The outlet also shared that Bieber's surprise performance occurred one month after Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in New York City due to sex trafficking charges.
On October 9, US Weekly disclosed that Bieber was "in a hard place mentally" and that it was difficult for him to process Combs' allegations, given his history with the music mogul. It also shared that Bieber was "disgusted" by the scandal.
Moreover, People shared in September that Bieber was aware of Combs' situation but has instead directed more of his focus to his newborn son, Jack Bieber.
Article originally published on Music Times