'The Real Housewives of Orange County' alum Vicki Gunvalson opened up about the trauma of finding out her mother had passed away while on camera.

Gunvalson learned that her mother had died while filming the Bravo reality series back in 2015.

Now, the businesswoman is detailing how she dealt with the ordeal in a recent interview with 'PEOPLE.'

The heartbreaking event unfolded when Gunvalson was at co-star Shannon Beador's residence engaged in a game of Bunko. Her family was desperately trying to reach her. She recalled to the outlet that her daughter "Brianna had been calling, calling, calling, and they kept telling her, 'Well, she's filming right now, blah, blah, blah. She's like, 'I need to talk to my mom right now.' "

Production chose to withhold the news from Gunvalson, 62, for approximately an hour. They set up Beador's wrapping paper room with several crew people to capture her reaction when she finally learned of her loss. Gunvalson expressed her discontent saying, "I was really upset that production knew for an hour, and they didn't tell me. They were out of line, and I think they should have taken me aside and said, 'Your mom has passed. Talk to your daughter off camera.' " Describing her emotional turmoil, Gunvalson stated, "Let me scream and cry on my own and be mad. It was very, very traumatic. I will never forgive Bravo for that."

In the fifth episode of 'RHOC's' 10th season, the Chicago, Illinois, native's devastating reaction was depicted as she collapsed in tears during a phone call with her daughter. Her immediate response captured in the episode was, "Oh, my God. I don't want to believe this. I just talked to her this morning. I just want my mom back... Who's going to worry about me? I don't have parents now. I need my parents. I need my mom."

Gunvalson's emotionally trying story will be feature on Vice's reality TV series, 'The Dark Side of Reality TV.' New episodes of the show are released every Tuesday night.