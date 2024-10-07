'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Whitney Rose is asking for prayers as her daughter, Bobbie, was hospitalized.

On Sunday, reality star Whitney Rose took to Instagram to ask for prayers from her fans and followers for her daughter Bobbie. She revealed that her 14-year-old daughter was urgently admitted to the hospital due to a "severe asthma exacerbation" and is currently in the ICU. Whitney expressed her concern to her followers, stating, "My beautiful community please pray for my angel daughter Bobbie Rose. I normally would never come on here to share something so vulnerable but we need prayers and good vibes right now." She further elaborated on the situation by sharing, "She was taken by ambulance to the ICU today for severe asthma exacerbation. Xoxo."

After a loving reception from netizens, she took to her Instagram story today to share her thanks and updates. She wrote, "Thank you for all of the love and prayers for my sweet Bobbie Rose, we feel your energy. Unfortunately, we do not have any updates at this time. Please keep praying for our little angel."

Whitney and her daughter have a very close mother-daughter bond. On Bobbie's 14th birthday, the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star posted a photo of the two of them. In the caption she wrote a series of complimentary words that she feels describe her. The caption read, "Happy Birthday to Bobbie Rose. She turns 14 today! Words that describe her:

Kind, Beautiful, Fun, Smart, Adventurous, Resilient, Talented, Caring, Responsible, Fearless, Loving, Witty," and following the list added, "My baby girl is growing up and I am so proud of her. My side kid and bestie for life."

Whitney Rose and her husband Justin Rose share four children. Bobbie and her son Brooks were born of the union between Whitney and Justin. The other three children -- Austin, Christopher, and Trey -- are from Justin Rose's previous marriage. According to "PEOPLE," Whitney knows that there are no other children in the couple's future. During a season two episode of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' she shared, "I've always wanted more kids, but it's not going to happen. After Brooks was born, Justin went and got snipped and cut."