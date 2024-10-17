Andy Cohen has set the record straight on Jennifer Aydin's claims about "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 15.

Cohen expressed shock Wednesday after learning that Aydin had declared she'd been asked to return to the Bravo reality show for the next season.

During the latest "Radio Andy" episode, the "Real Housewives" executive producer explained that "no decisions" have been finalized yet regarding the cast of Season 15.

When his co-host John Hill mentioned Aydin's comments claiming otherwise, the Bravo boss was quick to shut down her claims.

"What? No. Jennifer Aydin confirmed that she's returning? No, no, no," Cohen said, adding that while they've already started preparing for the upcoming season, they haven't confirmed which cast members exactly will appear in it.

After describing her declaration as a "bold" move, Cohen wished Aydin well and, in what seemed to be a parting shot, asked her to wait for an official announcement from him or Bravo.

Aydin confidently told fans that she would be back next season when she went live on Instagram over the weekend.

During the live, Aydin gave the camera the middle finger after one viewer seemingly hinted that they don't want her to return to "RHONJ."

"Oh, sorry [Instagram user's name], I am coming back," Aydin said.

However, following the Bravo boss' clarification, "RHONJ" fans and social media users speculated that her statement may have angered Cohen and had him considering firing her.

"Oh Jen is done done," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while another quipped, "Bye Jen!!!"

"Oh Andy just gave my girl a pink slip on live radio," another suggested. "Jennifer Aydin, you will always be that girl - trust and believe! He hates her down omg."

"Andy was more than shocked—he was APPALLED that Jennifer thought she was going to be back," a fourth user commented. "Oh, this is embarrassing for her."

However, others suggested that Cohen may just not have wanted to spill any casting news yet.

One fan pointed out, "It was Andy repeatedly scoffing and saying no, however, we all know that doesn't necessarily mean no."