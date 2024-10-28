Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino was spotted on the jumbotron alongside his entire family during Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally this past weekend.

"Jersey Shore" Vinny Guadagnino and his family are in the front row of Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, per a source at the venue. pic.twitter.com/d83v6OuVWt — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) October 27, 2024

The Staten Island native confirmed his Trump endorsement, sharing glimpses of the October 27 rally via Instagram stories. Captioning a photo of Dr. Phil speaking at the event "Listen to @drphil. Don't bully someone based on who they vote for," social media's reaction to the revelation was certainly passionate.

The jersey shore cast was so worried Ron was going to ruin their reputation… whole time Vinny just endorsed Trump 💀 — gisselle. (@gisselleyanett) October 28, 2024

no one should be surprised about jersey shore cast being t*ump supporters.. especially vinny pic.twitter.com/6HtxMDvik6 — lanae 👼🏽 (@saylanae1) October 28, 2024

This comes after a recent revelation during his appearance on the "Whoreible Decisions" podcast that his romantic type is Black women. "Oh yeah, I almost date exclusively Black women," he shared. When one of the co-hosts responded, "I thought that was Pauly D," Vinny replied that they have "similar taste."

Many were quick to point out the irony in publicly admitting to preferring Black women while supporting Trump, noting the inhumanity of his fetish.

Vinny from Jersey Shore stating he prefers black women then turning out being maga makes so much sense. White people love to sexualize black and brown bodies but couldn’t care less about their wellbeing. — TeflonVon (@NolifeVonn) October 28, 2024

Vinny from Jersey Shore fetishizes Black women and Black people. If he truly had love and respect for us, then he wouldn’t have attended that klan rally. https://t.co/aXbD6thYwh pic.twitter.com/XWdfijnOxE — PragmaticObotsUnite (@PragObots) October 28, 2024

Guadagnino doubled down on his endorsement, commenting on his video of Trump taking the stage, "The anti-establishment/anti-war/anti-inflation candidate ... I don't vote for anyone Dick Cheney votes for!"

Former Vice President of the U.S., Cheney shared he's voting for Kamala Harris because Trump "tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again."