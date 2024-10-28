Armie Hammer has launched a podcast and even commented on the "cannibalism" scandal that pretty much kicked him out of Hollywood.

"The Armie HammerTime Podcast" launched on YouTube Monday, and in an Instagram post, Hammer gave fans an insight as to why he started a podcast.

"I've been gone for the last four years, and now I'm back," the "Call Me by Your Name actor said in the video. "You know? What are you gonna do?"

"So, it's going to be a sort of journal, or chronicling, of putting my life back together," he added.

Monday's episode, which features actor Tom Arnold, saw Hammer getting candid about the abuse allegations and "cannibalism" scandal he dealt with in 2021.

In Feb. 2021, his ex-girlfriend, Effie Angelova, accused him of "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abusing her during their relationship.

Another ex-girlfriend, Courtney Vucekovich went on to tell Page Six that Hammer allegedly told her that "he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it."

No charges were ever filed against Hammer.

On his podcast, the "Death on the Nile" actor quipped, "I'm not going to lie, I kind of like the cannibal stuff now. I'm just like, 'Hey, I'm a cannibal.'"

"You don't get an apology tour in this world," he added. "Someone says something about you, everyone believes it and then they move on with their lives."

The actor also discussed having to talk about all his past issues with his children someday. Hammer shares Harper, 9, and Ford, 7, with his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

"I'm sure you're so honest that you'll have those conversations," Arnold said to Hammer.

This was confirmed by "The Social Network" actor, who replied, "100 percent, when it's time."

Watch the whole episode of "The Armie HammerTime podcast" below.