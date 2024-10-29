Friends are concerned about the health and stability of Matt LeBlanc one year after the passing of Matthew Perry.

LeBlanc, who has been dealing with personal challenges following the death of his 'Friends' co-star, is reportedly being looked after by some of his former cast mates.

According to an 'In Touch Weekly' insider, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have been keeping close tabs on him, ensuring that one of them is always available to provide emotional support.

A source shared with the outlet that, "Jennifer has been spending a lot of time with Matt at his home. Cooking for him, or just hanging out and watching movies... She's even stayed over a couple of times."

"Nobody's body shaming Matt or accusing him of anything untoward lifestyle, that's not what's going on here," the source added. "What's concerning though, for Jen [Aniston] and all the Central Perk crew, is that he's such a recluse these days and they barely hear from him from one month to the next."

"He's been in touch since the tragic passing of Matthew Perry, but aside from that, he's just hunkered down and doing his own thing without any real interest in socializing," the insider continued. "That's just plain sad for everyone to see."

LeBlanc, 57, has been notably absent from the public eye since Perry's passing on October 28, 2023. The two actors were close off-screen and lived as neighbors in Pacific Palisades at the time of Perry's death.

Shortly after news of Perry's death broke, LeBlanc was the first 'Friends' star to express his grief, posting on Instagram, "Matthew it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love. And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

LeBlanc has also faced personal struggles, including a divorce from Melissa McKnight in 2006 and challenges raising his daughter Marina, who was diagnosed with dysplasia. After splitting from producer Aurora Mulligan in 2020, LeBlanc has kept a low profile, further fueled by the grief of Perry's passing.

Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in his hot tub, with his cause of death later linked to ketamine. Authorities have since charged five people, including Perry's assistant, with supplying the drugs involved.