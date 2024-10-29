2000 slasher parody Scary Movie is a certified classic. Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans and written by/starring Marlon and Shawn Wayans, the film was a familial effort, going on to spawn four sequels and a cult following. At their height, Scary Movie comedies grossed north of $896M worldwide through all five movies.

Though its last iteration was 2013's Scary Movie 5, there's officially a new installment in the works, according to Deadline. The announcement took place at this year's CinemaCon, confirming Miramax and Paramount to be behind the film. Keenan, Marlon, and Shawn are set to rejoin the franchise, bringing their comedic efforts to revive the satirical films.

Marlon Wayans took to social media to excitedly announce the upcoming project, sharing, "After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they've been asking for... a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise!"

The Wayans brothers have stayed active individually over the years. Marlon continues to tour stand-up around the country and is set to star in Justin Tipping's psychological sports thriller HIM, produced by Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions. Keenan has gone on to star in Real Husbands of Hollywood and Last Comic Standing, while Shawn has basked in fatherhood.

Miramax representative Jonathan Glickman shared his excitement for the endeavor, sharing, "We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise. The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen and we're lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn's unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world."

Set to begin filming next year, Scary Movie 6 will be co-written by Rick Alvarez.