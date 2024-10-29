Teri Garr, who appeared in 'Friends' and 'Young Frankenstein,' has died.

She was 79.

Garr died of multiple sclerosis (MS) — a chronic disease of the central nervous system that causes those diagnosed with the condition to lose the ability to see clearly, write, speak, or walk, on Tuesday, October 29.

Her publicist Heidi Schaeffer said she died "surrounded by family and friends," according to the 'Associated Press.' Per Schaeffer, Garr had battled numerous health problems in recent years, including an operation in early 2007 to repair an aneurysm.

Writer and director Paul Feig tweeted a tribute to her on X, formerly Twitter.

Oh man, this is devastating. Teri was a legend. So funny, so beautiful, so kind. I had the honor of working with her in 2006 and she was everything I dreamed she would be. Truly one of my comedy heroes. I couldn’t have loved her more. This is such a loss. https://t.co/Uf7q4M59XI — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 29, 2024

"Oh man, this is devastating. Teri was a legend. So funny, so beautiful, so kind. I had the honor of working with her in 2006 and she was everything I dreamed she would be," he said. "Truly one of my comedy heroes. I couldn't have loved her more. This is such a loss."

Cinco Paul also took to social media, writing how Garr "made everything she was in better."

The Conversation, Young Frankenstein, Oh God!, Close Encounters, Tootsie, After Hours-- so many great performances in so many great movies. Never the star, but always shining. She made everything she was in better. RIP, Teri Garr. pic.twitter.com/7impjAp73D — Cinco Paul (@cincopedia) October 29, 2024

Garr rose to fame after being first a background dancer in six Elvis Presley's musicals to becoming a film star. Garr is the daughter of Eddie Garr, a popular vaudeville comedian, and Phyllis Lind, one of the original Radio City Music Hall Rockettes.

During her four decade-career, Garr appeared in over 140 film and television shows. She was nominated for an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a National Board of Review Award.

Garr appeared in Francis Ford Coppola's 1974 thriller 'The Conversation,' Mel Brooks' comedy 'Young Frankenstein' (1974), and Steven Spielberg's science fiction film 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' in 1977. Aside from roles on 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,' and 'Life With Bonnie,' Garr appeared on NBC's 'Friends' in the 90s as Lisa Kudrow's mother.

Teri Garr is survived by her daughter, Molly O'Neil, and one grandson, Tyryn.