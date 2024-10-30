Kim Kardashian has launched a new line of lipsticks as part of SKKN BY KIM.

Silk Matte Lip Color has 10 classic nude shades that have a natural silk matte finish.

The SKKN BY KIM website describes it as "An airy-light, cream lipstick that transforms from a unique buttery texture into a blurred, natural silk matte finish."

Each lipstick costs $29.

Fans took to the comments section of SKKN BY KIM's Instagram post to react to the new product release from Kardashian.

"Yesss love this," one Instagram user commented.

Another said with a number of fire emojis, "I looove all..."

Kardashian also took to her personal Instagram to share her new products.

In 2021, Kardashian made the decision to rebrand KKW Beauty. Documents obtained by TMZ at that time showed that Kardashian's company filed to trademark "SKKN" and "SKKN BY KIM," which is now the name of her makeup brand.

TMZ also noted that while it was speculated that Kardashian was dropping "KKW" to distance herself from ex-husband Kanye West, the singer reportedly helped out with the rebranding of KKW Beauty.

The brand was relaunched early this year. In addition to the new Silk Matte Lip Color, the brand also has lip liners, an eyeshadow palette, and skincare products such as oil drops, cleanser, and toner.