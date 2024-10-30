It seems some beef between Laura Govan and Draya Michele got so bad that it didn't even air on the hit series, 'Basketball Wives.' However, Govan has finally broken her silence on the fallout.

During a sit down interview with Carlos King on 'Reality with the King,' Govan claimed the beating was so bad it took "four grown men" to stop her from the pounding she gave her fellow reality co-star.

Govan gave King the whole story, beginning with producers bringing Michele onto the show as a friend to her sister, Gloria Govan. However, she says she was unaware that Michele was having relations with her man Gilbert Arenas.

Govan clarified that the part that brought her to anger was the fact that she found documents detailing a payment from Arenas to Michele in the amount of $25,000, and maintained that Michele was just "pretending" to be her friend.

"I had no idea that she was there being Gilbert's jump off. I had no idea," Govan reiterated.

"I remember going to where she [Michele] was filming, here in Hollywood down the street, I remember showing up — and I was not supposed to be filming — and I walked passed everybody and I beat the f***k outta' her. And it did not air," Govan explained.

When the host chimed in to clarify, "You beat up Draya?" the reality star reiterated, "I beat the f***k out of her. I picked her up by her collar bone and threw her. And then I spit on her. And I was trying to get to her even after that," she added.

"Am I proud of those things? Absolutely not. But what you're not gonna do is be my friend," she expressed. "Don't be in my face," she added, revealing that she liked Michele at the beginning, who would give her tips and tricks to enhance her social media.

Fans shared their thoughts in the comment section, many of which laughed about Govan, 45, being "a side chick" who beat up another side chick. "They all hated on draya and she's still laughing straight to the bank," one fan added. "Fighting a side chick while being a side chick is insane," another penned. "Not the same Laura Gloven [sp] that was messing with Shaq behind Shaunie's back," a third wrote regarding Govan's alleged scandal with Shaquille O'Neal, the husband of Shaunie O'Neal, who created 'Basketball Wives.'

Other juicy details were spilled during the bombshell exclusive interview, including claims that she slept with Shaq, she and her sister being brought 'Basketball Wives L.A.,' and feelings of being "ambushed" on TV.

See more on this exclusive interview here.