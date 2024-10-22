Draya Michele Reacts To Her 22-Year-Old Boyfriend's Historic NBA Contract: 'Money Long!'
NBA player Jalen Green has officially agreed to a three-year, $106 million rookie contract extension for the Houston Rockets. This comes as celebratory news to reality a TV star Draya Michele, who just welcomed their first child in May.
The fitness model, 38, began dating the athlete, 22, in August 2023, much to the internet's dismay. Facing ongoing criticism due to their 17-year age gap, Michele hasn't been quiet about clapping back at haters. Her quick pregnancy led many to label her a "groomer," though she maintains that their relationship was built on love and mutual respect, rather than opportunism.
"We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff. We block it out and mind our business," she shared with TMZ. Once news broke of Green's contract, many awaited Michele's response. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote: "Congrats!!! Term short. Money lonnnnng!"
Most spouses of athletes usually don't post details about their counterparts contracts, leading many to react via social media.
One of the most exciting young players in the league, Green has become the first NBA player to successfully negotiate a 2-plus-1 rookie extension on a nine-figure deal.