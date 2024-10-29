It seems 50 Cent and Omari Hardwick's relationship is on the rocks after the actor publicly complained about his compensation for the hit series 'Power.'

The rapper and executive producer of the fan-favorite STARZ series, 50 Cent — real name Curtis Jackson — sat with 'The Breakfast Club' where he expressed his sentiments that Hardwick "overvalues" himself. He added that he's yet to pull any major roles since the 2020 finale of 'Power.'

"I think he overvalues himself," the former G-Unit boss told the morning show hosts. "Because... it's been a long time since he's been in 'Power,' why are we not excited about the new projects?"

When Charlamagne Tha God asked which projects because he wasn't aware of them, the "Many Men" emcee poked at the actor by conceding to his point. "See, that's what I'm talking about," 50 replied.

"If there was noise going on, if he was that big of a draw, then we would see noise, we would see new things happening, we'd see you out where you're actively in a place where they're looking for you," the artist turned entrepreneur claimed.

When the hosts inquired as to whether he and 50-year-old Hardwick were still on good terms, the response was a blatant, "No."

"Because you leave it like it's me not giving you the money," he said without hesitation. The New York rap boss didn't take Hardwick's 2022 interview lightly, as the actor told 'The Pivot' podcast that his pay was too low for someone who's "the face of the network."

"I still haven't made what I should have made. I still never made the money—no, the money, I never made what I should have made. Never," Hardwick shared regarding his $150K rate per episode.

The father of three revealed that he had to borrow money from 50 Cent through the summer to support his family, although he has since paid him back.