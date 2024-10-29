In a new political ad in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, Julia Roberts encourages wives of Donald Trump supporters to make their own choice in the voting booth. "In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want and no one will ever know," Roberts says. "Remember, what happens in the [voting] booth, stays in the booth."

The ad has garnered a polarizing response, with many commending Roberts for urging women to maintain their sense of sovereignty. Others criticize the commercial for seemingly infantilizing women.

Why is the party who says they love women so much so quick to infantalize us? — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) October 29, 2024

Yes women pleas go out and cancel your husbands votes 🥹 — Verushka Jimenez (@Veruferuleru) October 29, 2024

Sad but true. There are husbands who don't see their wives as equals. Shouldn't marriages be about being equals. It's a tragedy that this is still happening. — PYREN (@P_Christen1) October 29, 2024

Imagine being so condescending to women & then claim you are the party of women. All to have the lowest of the low IQ voting of voting for Harris only because she's a woman — TJ. New Tommy account (@FearTheStingTJ) October 29, 2024

Though it may come off as satirical, the ad portrays a reality that many voters are facing.

Roberts's involvement with the ad is in hopes that all women with husbands backing Donald Trump do what they can to cancel out their votes, noting that this election is one of the most significant of our lifetime. The Oscar-winning actress has campaigned for Harris since the beginning and shared that her two children, 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, would be voting blue as well.

Roberts isn't the only celebrity doing their part to pitch in this election. Singer Billie Eilish has publicly endorsed Harris, noting her alignment on the climate crisis. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has also publicly endorsed Harris to his 45 million Instagram followers. "I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do. When Puerto Rico needed a competent leader," he shared, regarding Trump's management as president of the devastation created by Hurricane María in 2017.