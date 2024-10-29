Jon Stewart is standing firm on his sentiments that the comedy set by Tony Hinchcliffe at Donald Trump's rally was actually pretty funny in his opinion.

Despite Stewart's crowd booing him during an episode of 'The Daily Show,' the host joked he was "voting for Trump" while pointing out hilarious moments to take place at both Kamala Harris' and Donald Trump's rallies.

One of the speakers that Stewart highlighted was Hinchcliffe, who made waves online after calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" during a roast at Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden Sunday, October 27.

"Now, obviously in retrospect, having a roast comedian come to a political rally a week before election day and roasting a key voting demographic — probably not the best decision by the campaign politically," Stewart, 61, said.

"But, to be fair, this guy's really just doing what he does," Stewart defended before playing a clip of the comedian at the Tom Brady roast where he ragged on Jeff Ross for being so Jewish "he only watches football for the coin toss" and comedian Kevin Hart for being "So small that when his ancestors picked cotton they called it 'deadlifting.' "

"Yes, yes, of course. Terrible...boo, Yes. There's something wrong with me, I find that guy very funny," the host admitted. "I mean bringing him to a rally and have him not do roast jokes? That'll be like bringing Beyoncé to a rally and not have — oh..." Stewart dug, referencing the superstar who attended Harris' rally, but did not perform.

Although Stewart may have laughed after the crass jokes, many didn't see the humor, including Bad Bunny — who recently endorsed Harris — Jennifer Lopez, and politicians including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Fat Joe shares his thoughts after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe spoke at Donald Trump's presidential campaign rally in New York City last night in which Hinchcliffe referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage." pic.twitter.com/BcfGAtztZi — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 28, 2024

Bronx rapper Fat Joe clapped back at the crass jokes as well, taking to social media to remind fans that "[Trump] threw towels at you and blocked financial aid in Hurricane Maria and you Bori's think he's your guy WAKE UP VOTE!!!!! This is what he really thinks about you."

The nation continues to get in gear for the 2024 presidential election set to take place on Tuesday, November 5.