Camilla Luddington has responded to news of 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch's fabrications about her personal life.

Elisabeth Finch, once a prominent writer for 'Grey's Anatomy,' was recently exposed for fabricating personal stories that heavily influenced the show's plot lines. Her false claims, revealed in Peacock's documentary 'Anatomy of Lies,' included having cancer, PTSD, and enduring other personal traumas. Finch's web of deception unraveled when her estranged wife, Jennifer Beyer, alerted series creator Shonda Rhimes, sparking an investigation by Disney and Shondaland.

Now, Luddington responded to the now known lies on her 'Call It What It Is' podcast.

"It is scary when someone can lie so easily, so confidently, that you really cannot tell. This was somebody who lied to us about cancer. That's something that you don't ever imagine someone could lie about," Luddington, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson on the ABC series, said to co-host Jessica Capshaw.

Capshaw, known for her role as Dr. Arizona Robbins, likened the experience to a true crime mystery. "It never occurred to me to not believe her. The things that she lied about, you could never in a million years imagine questioning," she shared. Capshaw also recalled the emotional moments she shared with Finch, which are now tainted by doubt.

Finch's fabricated stories directly influenced several plot lines, including the 2019 episode "Silent All These Years," which focused on sexual assault survivors. Luddington reflected on how Finch's actions now make her question past interactions, sharing that Finch's unexpected appearance at her vacation hotel in Hawaii left her wondering if it was just coincidence.

"What I hate about this is it makes you go back and question all the little things," she said.

The directors of 'Anatomy of Lies' hope the documentary resonates with those affected by betrayal. "This sudden sense of gaslighting is a very common phenomenon, and so we're hoping people who have had similar experiences can see this and feel like they're not alone," said director Evgenia Peretz.

Producer David Schisgall added, "The people who are taken advantage of in this way are people who are very empathetic... the bigger your heart, the more liable you are to something like this."