Aline Tamara Moreira de Amorim and Beatriz Tavares da Silva Faria tragically lost their lives after reportedly refusing life jackets while taking selfies on a sinking yacht.

Sao Vicente Police Commissioner Marcos Alexandre Alfino shared how the TikTok influencers did not want to wear the protective gear because it would "get in the way of their tanning."

According to 'The Sun,' Moreira de Amorim, 37, and Silva Faria, 27, drowned off the coast of Sao Paulo, Brazil, last month, prompting local police to issue a warning about prioritizing safety over social media.

The accident occurred on September 29th, when the two influencers were part of an overcrowded yacht in the dangerous waters of the Devil's Throat, a coastal area infamous for strong currents and perilous waves. Despite a passenger limit of five, the captain was instructed to accommodate six influencers on board, pushing the vessel over capacity.

As the yacht battled rough seas, a powerful wave hit, causing it to capsize.

Moreira de Amorim and Silva Faria reportedly declined life jackets, concerned that the gear would interfere with their pictures. Alfino expressed disbelief over their decision: "Some didn't want to put them on because they were taking selfies." Tragically, this choice resulted in their deaths.

Five others survived the incident, including Vanessa Audrey da Silva, who managed to put on a life jacket and cling to rocks until help arrived. Silva Faria's body was found soon after the accident, while Moreira de Amorim's body washed ashore on October 4th.

Commissioner Alfino explained, "All this is being determined very calmly to conclude if the fatalities were based on recklessness or negligence."

Authorities are also scrutinizing the decision to exceed the boat's passenger limit and the captain's actions on the day of the accident.

The Devil's Throat is a popular spot for surfers drawn to its impressive waves but remains hazardous for visitors unfamiliar with its dangers. Police are now urging the public to prioritize safety and avoid putting lives at risk for photos.