Naomi Campbell paid a subtle tribute to Liam Payne a week after his tragic passing at the age of 31.

The supermodel shared a brief yet heartfelt comment on Nicole Scherzinger's Instagram tribute to Payne, using several meaningful emojis: "🕊️💔🕊️🙏🏾." Campbell's comment conveyed her sorrow and respect for the late singer, with whom she had a brief romantic relationship.

Campbell, 54, and Payne first sparked dating rumors in early 2019 after publicly exchanging flirtatious comments on social media. Payne once commented on a photo of Campbell, calling her "Perfection in a person 🌹," while she replied to one of his mirror selfies with, "Beautiful Soul❤️." Speculation about their romance grew after they were seen leaving a BAFTAS afterparty within minutes of each other that February.

However, their brief relationship ended by April of the same year.

'ENSTARZ' previously reported Payne died following a fall from a third-story hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. Reports revealed that a hotel employee alerted authorities that a guest was "high on drugs" and "trashing" the room before Payne's fall. Emergency services confirmed Payne had "serious injuries" by the time they arrived, which were ultimately untreatable.

Early autopsy findings revealed that the former One Direction singer suffered from "multiple traumas" leading to both "internal and external hemorrhage," and ruled out any involvement of others in the incident. 'ABC News' reported that Payne had "multiple drugs" in his system, though he had publicly shared his efforts toward sobriety in 2023, marking 100 days without alcohol or drugs following a stint in rehab.

Payne's passing elicited a flood of tributes from fans and friends, including Scherzinger, 46, who recently worked with him on the upcoming Netflix series 'Building the Band.' She shared fond memories of Payne, writing, "I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together... We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had."

Scherzinger ended her tribute by expressing her gratitude for knowing Payne's "kind heart" and "sweet soul," along with her condolences to his family.