Renowned actor Wendell Pierce expressed frustration online after an unpleasant encounter with fans at Game 5 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, October 30.

Pierce, a celebrated figure in TV for roles in 'The Wire' and 'Jack Ryan,' recounted his negative experience through social media.

"Unfortunately, I just left the Yankees game because I was talking to a Dodgers fan, and people were throwing things at me," Pierce posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Unruly, obnoxious people can ruin everything. The worst experience ever. The game and experience is of no significance now. The spirit of sports ends with the ugliness of humanity."

Unfortunately I just left the Yankees game because I was talking to a Dodgers fan and people were throwing things at me. Unruly, obnoxious people can ruin everything. The worst experience ever. The game and experience is of no significance now. The spirit of sports ends with the… — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 31, 2024

Pierce, who currently stars as Captain Wagner in CBS's series 'Elsbeth,' further vented about the disruption caused by some attendees.

In a follow-up post, he lamented, "The fact that some suburban who ha's [sic] come to Yankee Stadium to act an a*s, completely ruins the artistry of [Gerrit] Cole pitching a no-hitter into the 5th, or [Freddie] Freeman with a 4-game consecutive home run streak: both in the World Series. It will mean nothing to me because all I remember will be the obnoxious fans I had to avoid."

The fact that some suburban who ha’s come to Yankee stadium to act an ass, completely ruins the artistry of Cole pitching a no hitter into the 5th, or Freeman with a 4 game consecutive home run streak: both in the World Series. It will mean nothing to me because all I remember… — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 31, 2024

Though the actor mentioned he "could care less" about the game's outcome, he noted that player achievements were the memorable highlights.

"I saw [Aaron] Judge find his swing for a home run, I saw a walk-off Grand Slam home run by Freeman. I saw a masterclass in pitching by Cole and [Jack] Flaherty. The players I will remember..."

Earlier in the series, two Yankees' fans were removed and banned from Game 5 after a confrontation with Dodgers' Mookie Betts over a ball in the first inning of Game 4. The fan trying to rip the ball out of Betts' hands was identified as Austin Capobianco. The fan who also held back Betts' hand in an attempt to assist Capobianco was identified as John Peter.

"Well, A for effort."



Fan interference was called on this play where a Yankee fan tried to take the ball out of Mookie Betts' glove after an out. pic.twitter.com/iZ6taImncd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2024

The Yankees confiscated the fans' four Game 5 season tickets (with a full refund) and donated them to a pediatric cancer patient from Bergenfield, who attended with his two brothers and mother.

The Los Angeles Dodgers went on to win the World Series in Game 5 on Wednesday, October 30, with a score of 7-6. It's the eighth title in Dodgers history.