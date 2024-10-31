Montel Williams is shutting down rumors that there is a sex tape going around of himself and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Matt Wallace tweeted on Monday, October 28, how he "was just informed by my friend, who is the CEO of a large tech company, that there is allegedly a sex tape being shopped around involving Kamala Harris and Montel Williams."

He added: "This could break the internet and seriously damage the Harris campaign with just 8 days until the election."

Wow, I was just informed by my friend, who is the CEO of a large tech company, that there is allegedly a sex tape being shopped around involving Kamala Harris and Montel Williams.



This could break the internet and seriously damage the Harris campaign with just 8 days until the… pic.twitter.com/rHSwlDc2za — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 29, 2024

After the post went viral, Williams took to X himself to address the unfounded rumors surrounding the alleged sex tape involving him and Harris.

Wow, I hear a blogger I’ve never heard of got millions of views claiming someone is “shopping” a sex tape of me 🙄 that will “break the internet.”



Let’s “break the internet” w/ truth - there is no tape. @KamalaHQ’s surge clearly has some people worried 🤷🏾‍♂️.… pic.twitter.com/FiaRHNEotB — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) October 30, 2024

The 68-year-old shared a screenshot of the original post and wrote in response, "Wow, I hear a blogger I've never heard of got millions of views claiming someone is 'shopping' a sex tape of me [rolling eyes emoji] that will 'break the internet.' Let's 'break the internet' w/ truth - there is no tape," he posted. He further added, "@KamalaHQ's surge clearly has some people worried."

Harris and the Baltimore, Maryland, native had a brief romantic relationship over 20 years ago, but both have since moved on with their lives. Harris is now married to Doug Emhoff, while Williams is in a relationship with Tara Fowler. The former daytime talk show host previously addressed their past relationship in 2019, responding to scrutiny on X.

.@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate? https://t.co/UQjkP2m5jr — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) August 7, 2019

"@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris," he wrote. "I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?"