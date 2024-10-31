Art the Clown of the blockbuster horror series 'Terrifier' rang the closing bell at the Nasdaq Exchange in Times Square, New York, on Halloween.

Art the Clown, the primary antagonist in the 'Terrifier' franchise, created by Damien Leone, was joined by lead actress Lauren LaVera — who also stars in 'Terrifier 3,' Cineverse executives and guests, in addition to the representatives of the record-breaking rated-R film.

Before they rang the bell, Art the Clown eerily crept around the podium — just like he does in his films. 'CNN' reports Art the Clown, dressed in full costume, was on hand Thursday, October 31, to help celebrate the film's massive success.

The horror film shattered records, surpassing a reported $50 million worldwide during the spooky Halloween season.

"Art the Clown and 'Terrifier 3' took on 'The Joker' at the box office and won, and now are taking on the street," Chief Legal Officer of Cineverse, Gary Loffredo, stated.

"As our company marks one of the most exciting phases since it began being listed on Nasdaq nearly two decades ago, it's only fitting that on Halloween we are joined by the iconic character, from our number one movie, to ring the closing bell."

The horror flick — deemed a thrilling win for indie cinema — far surpassed its budget and expectation, awarding Art the exciting moment of ringing the Nasdaq closing bell.

This is a very wild timeline. Lauren LaVera (@_LaurenLaVera_) & Art the Clown just rang the Nasdaq Closing Bell in NYC. What a way to cap off an epic #Halloween for @Cineverse_ent, @BDisgusting and every single person on @damienleone's incredible team. You all deserve this.🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/OdNg4BXuJU — John Squires 🎃 (@FreddyInSpace) October 31, 2024

Produced by Phil Falcone and written and directed by Damien Leone, 'Terrifier 3' was released on October 11 and is available to watch at a theater near you.