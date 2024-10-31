Kate Hudson recreated a fun, fan-favorite moment from her 2003 film 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' while attending Game 5 of the World Series.

The actress, known for her role as Andie Anderson in the classic romcom, shared a playful video on TikTok where she reenacted an iconic scene just before the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed the championship title on Wednesday, October 30, at Yankee Stadium.

Dressed in an all-black outfit with a World Series hat, Hudson captioned the nostalgic clip, "Game 5, bases loaded..." She turns to her friend, who's fully decked out in Dodgers gear, and asks, "Can you get a soda?" When her friend says, "No," she persists, "No, can you go get me a soda?" and playfully nudges her friend toward the concessions stand. Her friend responds with another "No," keeping the banter light and fun.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with fans in the comments referencing other memorable lines from the film. The scene Hudson recreated echoes a classic part of the movie, where her character Andie is at a New York Knicks game with her love interest, Benjamin, played by Matthew McConaughey. In that scene, she asks him to get her a soda during a crucial game moment, only to later send him back for a diet soda, causing him to miss the game's big win.

Fans eagerly commented on the TikTok, celebrating the throwback. "One of the funniest movies I have ever seen. This was nostalgic," one user shared. Another wrote, "This is the best thing I've seen all year," while someone else humorously added, "This movie taught me to never be a man's peace."

The 2003 film 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,' which became a huge success, follows Hudson's character as she attempts to drive away a man in ten days as part of a writing assignment. Meanwhile, McConaughey's character is in a bet that he can make any woman fall in love with him during the same time frame. With a $50 million budget, the film ultimately brought in $177.5 million at the box office, cementing its place as a beloved romantic comedy.