It seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading to Portugal, as a source close to the royal couple claims life in America may not be "what they thought" it was.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have allegedly dropped a whopping $4.7 million on a residence soon to be built at the 722-acre CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, about 81 miles south of Lisbon, per a former palace staffer.

The couple's move to Portugal may show that the two are "edging their way back to the UK, per King Charles" former personal butler, Grant Harrold.

"Their life in the US — there's so many people that move away and move back, so I don't think there'd be anything unusual about Harry and Meghan leaving the US for Europe," Harrold told the 'New York Post.'

"But maybe living in the States wasn't what they thought it would be and that could be why they're now supposedly edging their way back in the direction of the UK." Harrold claims that the move may be an attempt to reconcile with the royal family.

In addition to a suspected attempt to rekindle mended bonds, the climate in Portugal is similar to their previous residence in Montecito, California.

"There's no obvious reason for choosing Portugal as a location to live, but let's not forget that it's not unusual for royals to set up overseas," Harrold added.

"Some have historically moved to France, Princess Margaret used to spend a lot of time in Mauritius, so Harry would be following in the footsteps of other royals who have done something similar."

In addition to a hurdle move, Harry, 40 and Meghan, 43, are reportedly working on obtaining their European Union Citizenship which allows the couple to travel throughout 29 countries.

In April 2024, Prince Harry renounced his British residency and declared the US as his new home, a change reflected in company filings.