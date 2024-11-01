Young Thug's father, Jeffery Williams Sr., has voiced his frustrations with the Fulton County District Attorney's office, which he describes as "poisonous," in light of his son's shocking recent plea deal.

Young Thug plead no contest to charges of gang activity and violating Georgia's RICO laws, alongside other charges related to drugs and firearms. This plea, secured on Thursday, October 31, resulted in a 10-year ban from Metro Atlanta, a condition that Williams Sr. finds offensive.

In court, Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, expressed remorse, stating, "I am a good guy, and I really got a good heart. I find myself in a lot of stuff because I was just nice or cool, you know, and I understand that you can't be that way when you reach a certain height because it could end bad." He hoped to go home and "do the right thing," reflecting on how his personality may have led him into trouble.

Despite facing up to 120 years, his sentence was ultimately commuted to time served, followed by 15 years of probation.

In addition to his ban from Metro Atlanta, Young Thug, 33, must avoid any promotion of gang culture and instead advocate against gang involvement in his community. He is also prohibited from associating with gang members, but can maintain contact with his brother, Quantavious Grier, and fellow YSL member Gunna. He must speak at events discouraging gang participation at least four times yearly as part of his probation terms.

Reacting to the outcome, Williams Sr. said he supported his son's decision but admitted he initially wanted Young Thug to continue fighting. "I feel great that he's going home. But at the same token, I still wanted him to fight," he explained, adding that while he wanted to support his son's independence, he was startled by the plea outcome. "But that's his decision."

"On the other hand, I'm ready for him to be the man that he is. I've always been in his life, from a pup to now. And I'm going to continue being in his life," he added in a video posted by 'It's OnSite' outside of what looks like a courthouse.

Williams Sr. also expressed frustration over his son's banishment from his hometown. "I'm totally against that because this is where he's from," he stated, emphasizing his disappointment that an out-of-state attorney could impose such a restriction. He also reiterated his criticism of the Fulton County DA's office, expressing support for candidate Courtney Kramer, whom he believes will better serve the community's needs.