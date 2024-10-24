A judge in Georgia is considering whether to declare a mistrial in Young Thug's lengthy gang trial in Atlanta.

Talks of a mistrial began Wednesday after a state's witness accidentally exposed a piece of information to the jury by reading aloud information on the stand which should have been redacted, per 'XXL'.

If the judge does decide to move forward and declare a mistrial, this would render the case dropped, leaving room for lawyers to either start from scratch, or completely toss the case — which has previously been blasted for "poor lawyering" and "baffling" decisions, per the media outlet.

The Atlanta gang trial has now stretched over a whopping in legal proceedings, including 10 months of jury selection and 11 months of testimony — rendering it the longest trial in Georgia's state history.

The YSL RICO case might be moving closer to a mistrial after a witness read aloud information on the stand that should have been redacted on Wednesday (Oct. 23).



Judge Paige Reese Whitaker indicated she might grant a mistrial without prejudice due to error. pic.twitter.com/WOecVDspHo — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 24, 2024

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker has regularly expressed her frustrations with the shenanigans taking place at the legal trial, calling out Fulton County District Attorney's office for steps to "hide the ball" throughout what she deemed a "haphazard" trial.

A fed-up Whitaker refused to outright rule the case a mistrial, however, she did state she would consider doing so "without prejudice," which would allow prosecutors to try again alongside a brand new jury, if they so choose.

Young Thug’s trial could possibly end in a mistrial. Fani Willis is meeting with the Defense team at the DA’s office to negotiate a plea deal😳 pic.twitter.com/Hrg1naTloj — HBMtv (@HBM__tv) October 24, 2024

The YSL RICO trial centers rap boss Young Thug — real name Jeffrey Williams — and members of the Young Slime Life crew known as YSL.

The musician faces charges under the RICO Act, as prosecutors claim YSL is a criminal street gang linked to drug trafficking and violent crimes, drawing significant media attention.

At this time, Judge Whitaker has yet to announce her decision. Check back for updates on this developing story.