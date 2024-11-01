Actress Alexandra Daddario has given birth to her first child on Halloween.

The White Lotus actress shared the news via social media, uploading a picture of her baby swaddled in a hospital crib with pieces of chocolate sprinkled over them. Captioning the photo "I thought this was a weird bowl of candy," many found the gag to be a bizarre birth announcement, yet aligned with Daddario's quirky personality.

Some had an issue with Daddario putting candy on a newborn baby.

girl why did u put candy on ur new baby https://t.co/GQOrWsyeyW — illegally blond 🇵🇭🇵🇸 (@kcdanger) November 1, 2024

This is lowkey crazy… why are you putting candy on your recently born baby… does she not know germs exist??? — Anne (@AnneTheReUp) November 1, 2024

The first-time mom welcomed her child alongside producer husband Andrew Form, who she wed in 2022 during a traditional New Orleans ceremony. She was previously linked to Baywatch co-star Zac Efron, briefly dating in 2018.

The 38-year-old actress announced her pregnancy in July, sharing on Instagram a photo of her belly captioned, "Excited for my child to go to pre-school with Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber's kids."

The couple have yet to reveal the gender of their newborn, though they received many public congratulations from celebrity friends like Lily Collins, Sydney Sweeney, and Rachel Zegler.