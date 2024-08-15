The next season of 'Emily in Paris' is shaking things up... literally.

The Netflix series, starring Lily Collins as the title character, is gearing up for the release of season four. As the team prepares for the release, members of the cast have been promoting the show on a press tour, including one "shaky" interview.

According to 'The Blast,' Collins, 35, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu were mid-interview when a Los Angeles earthquake hit. The group were interviewing with 'InStyle Magazine' when the 4.4 magnitude shift took place. The interview and the earthquake took place near Highland Park.

Bravo said, "That was an earthquake" before Park replied to her co-star, "I thought you were kicking my chair this whole time."

Italy native Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Emily's boss Sylvie on the series, agreed.

"Yeah, there is an earthquake. Oh yeah, there it is," Leroy-Beaulieu said. "There it is. Yeah, there was an earthquake. That was the first time in my life – do you guys experience this all the time?"

In an interview with 'Vogue,' Collins recalled she was most excited to see the cast and crew that has since become like family.

"I always get so excited to be back with our cast, but also our crew, because we've basically had the same crew from day one and it really feels like a reunion every time we come back to work," she said. "Which is so nice — and rare."

Season 4 of 'Emily in Paris' premiered on Netflix Thursday. The first five episodes of the season have been released, and the remainder of the season will be released on September 12th.