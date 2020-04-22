Alexandra Daddario Sizzles In Red-Hot Swimsuit Amid Crisis [VIDEO]

Alexandra Daddario takes everyone back to her "Baywatch" days wearing her iconic hot red swimsuit.

Does this bring back memories with rumored ex-boyfriend Zac Efron, too?

Summer Queen Is Back

Alexander Daddario channeled her character in the hit movie "Baywatch" for a sultry new video to promote her latest YouTube channel. The 34-year old actress definitely looked hot in a ruby-red one-piece swimsuit released on April 18.

In the clip, Alexandra can be seen rocking her swimwear while frolicking in a tub. Her fans were quick to note that the swimsuit she was wearing in her most recent video is even sexier than the one she wore in the 2017 hit movie.

Alexandra's modern take of her lifeguard costume was a backless halter with a perfectly plunging neckline. She was showing off ample skin -- leaving the rest to one's imagination.

The actress looked absolutely gorgeous with her hair all tied up in a knot, bringing focus to her sexy upper body. A smudge of eyeliner gave it a candid feel. A pair of gold-hooped earrings completed her summer frolic look.

In the caption, Alexandra wrote that "new videos are on the way."

The video clip she posted only lasts for six seconds. It showed how the actress was splashing water to herself before she took the plunge in the bubble pool. However, fans were left wondering how this short clip is related to her YouTube channel.

The swimsuit clip did not come with any links to an uploaded video on her channel.

Her followers are hopeful, though, that the clip would come in a full-length feature some time in the future.

YouTube Success

So far, Alexandra's YouTube channel is slaying! Her first video featured a Q&A with fans where she revealed some interesting facts about her life. She broadcasted it from her home while in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, she can be seen talking about anything and everything, addressing some of the intriguing questions her fans sent over. For one, she revealed that her favorite actor of all time is Steve Martin.

Also, at the moment, reading George Orwell's "1984" is what's keeping her busy while in lockdown.

Tons of fans sent questions about her "San Andreas" co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whom she refers to as "great."

"The Rock" also starred with her in "Baywatch" alongside her rumored boyfriend, Zac Efron. Alexandra and Zac only met at the set of their movie, but fans freaked out when rumors about the two of them dating came out.

Although the two tried to keep their relationship private, Zac came out to clarify the status of his relationship with his on-screen love interest in the movie. In a photo posted by Alexandra featuring her and her dog in April 2018, Zac left a comment that sparked rumors of them dating.

"Two Hot B*tches," Zac Efron wrote flirtatiously.

A month after, Alexandra denied the rumors and told PEOPLE that she and Zac were just friends.

"We're very good friends. Zac and I've worked together, and we're very good friends," Daddario clairified.

